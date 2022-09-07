John Joseph Nuce, Jr., 81 of Boling, passed away on August 22, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in Galveston, to John and Dorothy Nuce, John loved fishing of any kind but the most joy was the time he spent with his dad on the 61st street pier. After graduating from Ball High School, John served active combat duty in the Army 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam. He spent his entire working career in procurement, first for Ingersoll Rand and then 26 years with Fluor Corp.
Besides his passion for fishing, John loved to play golf, bowl with the Fluor league and paint landscapes to name a few of his many hobbies.
John cherished all his family and is survived by his wife of 41 years; Debbie Nuce. Children; Stephanie and Rob Kolacny; Christopher and Shan Harris and Lauren and Giaccamo Meeks and nine grandchildren; Grace, Grant and Kyle Kolacny, Hannah and Cole Harris, Josephine and Katherine Griffith and Gregory and Jacob Meeks. Additionally, John is survived by his brother; Ronald Nuce and many beloved family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate John’s life will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 325 N East Ave, Wharton, TX 77488 on Saturday, September 10 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please send memoriam to the American Legion Post 221, 318 Croom Dr., Wharton, TX 77488 or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 325 N East Ave, Wharton, TX 77488.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
