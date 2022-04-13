Consuelo Martinez passed away on Friday, April 8 in an El Campo hospital following a brief illness. She was born on November 8, 1938 in Carlsbad New Mexico, a daughter of the late Andres and Rosa Vasquez Alvarado.
Consuelo was raised in the Carlsbad area and attended school there. She married David Martinez, Sr. in 1958 and the family settled in Hungerford. He preceded her in death on August 22, 1994. Consuelo worked for many years at Abell Street School with the Wharton School District. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, working crossword puzzles and games. She loved to read and would read every article in the National Enquirer she could.
Consuelo is survived by her daughters; Rosana Martinez and husband, John of Hungerford, Yolanda Campos of Mexico, Juanita Porraz of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Cecilia Sosa of Wichita Falls, Rose Mary Henry of Roswell, New Mexico, and Olivia Esfandiyari of Houston, sons; Jose A Martinez and wife, Rosa of Corpus Christi, David Martinez, Jr. of Hungerford, Samuel David Martinez of Hungerford and Robert Scott Collins and wife, Ashley of Hungerford, sister, Erminia Contreras of California, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives & friends are invited to her services beginning with visitation on Wednesday after 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton with a rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Marys’ Catholic Cemetery in Nada. Serving as pallbearers are Robert Zambrano, Bo Esquivel, David R. Martinez, Brittany Martinez, Jose Martinez, Jr., Eric Solis, Javier Garza and Hayden Collins, with her great-grandchildren serving as honorary pallbearers along with her special friends, Maria Lara, Estella Garza and Linda Jimenez.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
