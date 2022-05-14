Carmel Longoria, 75, of Eagle Lake passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Columbus surrounded by her loving family.
Carmel is survived by her daughter Connie Longoria, grandchildren; Kali Longoria, Siriah, Ivonne, and Aubree Rodriguez, great-grandchildren; Autumn and Noah Miller, sister, Maria Perez and brothers; Bruno and Raymond Leal.
Carmel was born September 13th, 1946 to Jesus and Aurelia Leal. She was six of seven children. Carmel married Pedro Longoria on February 4th, 1967, together they had two beautiful daughters. Carmel was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking and being around family. She took great pride in caring for others. She was considered a mom to many people besides her own children. She was kind, giving and understanding. She was the rock that held our family together.
Carmel was a devout Catholic. You would see her in church every Sunday. She also helped with CCD classes and was a member of The Catholic Daughters. Her kind and fiery spirit will truly be missed.
Carmel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Elizabeth Longoria, sister Antonia Rivera, and brothers; Jesus and Juan Leal.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Wharton Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada at 10 a.m. with Father Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating. A Rite of Burial and Committal will follow at St Mary’s Cemetery in Nada.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.