Debra Maxwell-Pitre, age 69 of Houston TX, passed away at on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Debra was born on July 22, 1954, to Eddie James Maxwell and Ernestine Sanford.
Debra leaves special memories with her devoted husband Lester Pitre, son Rodrick Maxwell, brothers, sister and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation was Friday, May 26 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel.
Viewing is Saturday, May 27 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church before service.
Funeral Service is as follows, Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. held at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 5611 Washington Ave/FM 1161, Wharton, TX.
Burial will be at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.