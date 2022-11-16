John David White, Sr., 91, of Wharton born March 6, 1931 passed away on November 13, 2022. His visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
John’s homegoing service will be Saturday, November 19, 11 a.m. at New Faith Church Wharton.
He will be laid to rest at Roberts Cemetery.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton 979-532-2715.
To plant a tree in memory of John White, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.