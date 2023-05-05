Bryce Zane Korhonen, 19, of Lissie, TX passed away suddenly from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on April 30, 2023. He was born on October 2, 2003, in Houston to Ashley Renee Korhonen.
Bryce grew up in Sealy and Lissie. He graduated from East Bernard High School in 2022. Bryce was employed by Wanzek Solar Farm in Tavener and enjoyed the job and his coworkers.
Bryce loved working on his truck he was always changing something on it while listening to his favorite music! Bryce loved his momma so much he always said “Mom I always got your back. It’s been me and you always and forever!” He always called Dillan dad and always wanted to be out there with him in the rice fields driving equipment! He enjoyed playing and caring for his and Madison’s puppy, Milah! Bryce also enjoyed going duck hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends! He loved spending quality time with his younger brother and sisters! He could light up any room or place he walked into and loved to make people laugh! Bryce was a firefighter with the Glen Flora Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his brother, Graham; uncle, Gabe Segrest; grandparents, Michael Korhonen and Diane Segrest.
Bryce is survived by his mother Ashley Gertson and husband, Dillan Gertson; sisters, Miley and Madelyn; brother, Stetson; girlfriend, Madison Muzik; grandparents, Sheri Peery and Ralph and Connie Gertson; aunts and uncles Kylie Horelica, Justin Korhonen, Seth Horelica, Ginger and Michael Wormell, Sunny and Tee Dippel, Ralph and Ashley Gertson and Beth and Zach Reed. Along with many friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 9 23 at 10 a.m. at Lissie United Methodist Church with Funeral services following at 11 a.m. with Reverend Stan Warfield officiating.
Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.