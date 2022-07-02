Ronald Eugene Kucera, 78, of Boling passed away due to a sudden illness at his home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was born on January 5, 1944 in Wharton to the late Vit Kucera and Cecilia Brenk Kucera.
Ronnie was a graduate of Boling-Dontol High School. He then joined the US Army and served our country honorably. He married the great love of his life, Sherry Fay Hatchett on October 28, 1967 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. He was a devout Catholic.
Family, especially his grandkids were the most important thing in his life. He enjoyed fishing in Matagorda, cooking, canning pickles and watching westerns on TV. He was a member of the American Legion Post #87 in Wharton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in laws, Frank and Mable Hatchett and his grandson, Caden Kucera.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sherry Kucera of Boling; daughters, Brenda Koudela and Shane Stavena of East Bernard and Dana Foyt of Wharton; grandchildren, Cody Koudela, Cameron Koudela and Lana Foyt; great-grandchildren, Jayden Koudela, Koy Koudela, Maverick Koudela and Bexley Koudela; along with his loyal fur babies, Honey and Dolly. Along with numerous friends. The pallbearers will be Clint Hatchett, Scott Lewis, Bowie Hatchett, Keith Stolle, Jose Martes, and Macario Alaniz.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 4 starting at 5 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon David Valdez at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 5 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Samuel Appiassi officiating.
The Rite of Burial and Committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Family and friends will be invited to a reception at Holy Family Life Center immediately after internment.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979.532.3410.
