Billy Klopsteck, 72, of East Bernard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 25, 2022. He was born in Sealy on August 28, 1949 to the late A.W. and Ellie Ann Lux Klopsteck.
Billy was a life-long resident of East Bernard and graduated from East Bernard High School with the class of 1967. On September 21, 1969 he married Joyce Sklar in East Bernard. He worked at HL&P and retired as a head lineman after over 40 years. Billy enjoyed fishing, traveling with friends and family, working his cattle and spoiling his grandchildren. Billy loved to hunt in Colorado and made many trips with friends and family. He was a member of the East Bernard Volunteer Fire Department, the San Bernard Chapter of the CCA, and the IBEW # 66. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Klopsteck and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charlie and Carolyn Sklar.
Billy is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Joyce Klopsteck, daughters, Becky Domel and husband, Richie and Cassie Jedlicka and husband, Rodney all of East Bernard; grandchildren, Dakota, Kenadi, Colby and Blake and numerous friends, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 2, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass and rite of Committal will be held on Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Mark Pilcik, Dennis Kovar, Gary Hajdik, Chad Pennix, Ed Orsak, Mike Grigar, Colby Jedlicka and Blake Jedlicka. Honorary Pallbearers are Arnold Winkleman, Guy Shelton, Paul Orsak, Curt Besetsny, Greg McCabe and Ronnie Smith.
