Mr. Frank A. Fry, Sr, age 70 yrs. old of Wharton passed away February 27, 2022. Frank was born on August 03,1951 in Wharton to David Fry, Sr. and Odessa Cotton.
Frank is survived by his wife, Estelle Fry, son, Frank Fry, Jr. sisters; Deborah Bluntson, Evelyn Seabolt, Vickie Fry and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation was at Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel Friday, March 04, 1 - 6 p.m.
Services are Saturday, March 05, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Inc., 110 North East Ave., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.