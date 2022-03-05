   Mr. Frank A. Fry, Sr, age 70 yrs. old of Wharton passed away February 27, 2022.  Frank was born on August 03,1951 in Wharton  to David Fry, Sr. and Odessa Cotton.

     Frank is survived by his wife, Estelle Fry, son, Frank Fry, Jr. sisters; Deborah Bluntson, Evelyn Seabolt, Vickie Fry and a host of many relatives and friends.

  Visitation was at Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel Friday, March 04, 1 - 6 p.m.

   Services are Saturday, March 05, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

   We ask that everyone  wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.

     Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Inc., 110 North East Ave., Wharton, Tx.  77488. 979/532-3602.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Fry, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.