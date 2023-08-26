Cynthia (Cindy) Pickett Jolly of College Station went to her heavenly home on August 22, 2023. She was born on August 18, 1946 in College Station to Thomas B. Pickett, Jr. and Helen Hood Pickett. They both preceded her in death.
Cindy’s family moved to Wharton when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Wharton High School in 1964 where she excelled as a basketball player. She attended North Texas State University and graduated with a B.B. Degree in Secondary Education. After college she taught and coached in numerous school districts throughout Texas and Louisiana for over 30 years. She concluded her career in Columbus in 2011. Coach Jolly will be missed by former students and coworkers alike for her dry sense of humor and kind heart.
Cindy is survived by her son, Darrin Driver and wife Megan and their children Blake and Bailey of Iola, her daughter Dana Miller and partner Chris Miller of Wharton and their sons, Colby of San Antonio and Dylan of Wharton. She is also survived by one sister, Sandra Zahn and husband Freddie of Wharton.
Cindy loved sports from the moment she was born. Her dad played football for Texas A&M, so the Aggies were naturally her favorite team. Her casual wardrobe consisted of dozens of Aggie shirts. When she dressed less casually she wore bright colors and patterns and flashy costume jewelry.
In addition to sports her love of animals was obvious by the many pets she had through the years. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, making collages of her grandchildren’s activities and decorating bottles with ribbon, stickers and fairy lights. Cindy was a marvelous cook and never tired of trying new recipes
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
