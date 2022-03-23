Helen Smith, 69, of Needville, born July 6, 1952, passed away on March 13,2022. Homegoing service will be Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at New Faith Church of Wharton with same-day visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Helen will be laid to rest at Paradise Cemetery in Kendleton. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
