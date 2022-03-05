William Reeves, 67, passed away on February 23rd, 2022. A native Texan, he was born and raised in Houston. He entered the local boxing program while in Houston and later played football for the Gainesville Leopards. As a teenager, he worked on muscle cars with a team of his peers and participated in super stock drag racing. He also was an avid skydiver and scuba diver. He attended Texas Tech University for mechanical engineering. William went on to work primarily in the manufacturing industry. He held positions as a master scheduler and project manager for multimillion dollar corporations.
His most important contribution, however, was to his family as a loving husband (for almost 47 years), father to three children, and grandfather to five grandchildren. William leaves behind a legacy of kindness, loyalty, service, hard work, and patient perseverance. He was held in high regard by those who knew him. He had a great sense of humor. His interests were diverse and varied, and he was a voracious reader. He instilled a spirit of learning and self-improvement in his children. When it comes to his works, he gave selflessly to those around him throughout his life and had the strongest convictions and moral character. To this family, it is no exaggeration to call him a “hero.” William is irreplaceable and will be sorely missed by all.
