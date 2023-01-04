Curtis Lee Shed, Sr., 79, of Lane City, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at a Richmond hospital following a brief illness. He was born on July 19, 1943 in Kileen to the late Henry Edward and Beatrice Bell Shed.
Curtis was raised in the Kileen area and attended school there. He married Linda Kay Lackey on October 15, 1965 in Arkansas. He served our country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. Serving over 20 years and obtaining the rank of Gunnery Sargent. During his time in the Marine Corp he earned a purple heart. He was a primary marksmanship instructor (PMI) for many years. Curtis also worked at NALCO Chemical for several years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was on the United States Marine Corps fastpitch softball team. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Lee Shed, Jr, granddaughter, Elena Shed, sister, Dee Koehler and brothers, Hubert Shed and David Shed.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda “Kay” Shed of Lane City, his children Sherri Shed of Coppers Cove, Christi Mejorado and husband, Ray of Wharton, Susan Vallejo and husband, Carlos of Lake Jackson, son, Russell Shed and wife, Grace of Sweeny, sister, Geraldine Englehardt, brothers, Jimmy Shed and Eugene Shed, brother-in-law Gerald Lackey and wife Sondra, sister -in-laws Carol Adams, Karen Lackey, 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5 after 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with services starting at 6 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by members of the American Legion Post 84 and VFW Post 4474 of Wharton. Burial will be at a later date in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Kileen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
