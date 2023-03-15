A Celebration of Life for Ruby Lee Davis, 98, of Wharton will be at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 523 North Parrish, Angleton at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17 with Rev. G. R. Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Zion Cemetery, Wharton, TX (Spanish Camp Community).
Visitation will be the same day as service from 10:00– 11:00 a.m.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton 2025 E. Mulberry St. Angleton, Tx. 77515. (979) 849-8800.
