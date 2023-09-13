Frank Lee Buxkemper, Jr. 86, of East Bernard, passed away September 10, 2023, in Houston, following a lengthy illness.
Frank was born on July 30, 1937 in Fayetteville, TX to Frank Fred and Lillie Prasifka Buxkemper. He lived in Frelsburg, Ballinger & Sealy before moving to the farm in East Bernard in 1945. Frank was an only child.
He married Gloria Skobla on November 24, 1962, in Houston. After their marriage, they settled down in East Bernard.
Frank started school in Sealy and then attended Holy Cross Catholic School in East Bernard through the 8th grade. Although Frank never graduated from High School, that did not prevent him from being successful in business and a leader in the community. He was also a member of the National Guard.
Frank farmed cotton, milo, and corn near Tavener. He also custom picked cotton with his side-kick C.J. Fucik for many years in Hearne, TX and locally.
For entertainment, he and his wife loved to go gambling, first to Las Vegas a couple times per year and then later in life, to Louisiana. Frank was also an avid hunter who enjoyed the comradery of hanging out with all of his hunting buddies.
Frank was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard where he was a lecturer and Eucharistic Minister. He was a very active member in the K.J.T.#40, both on the adult level as well as being the youth leader with his wife for many years. He was very involved with the success of Riverside Hall, taking on many leadership roles; helping with the Kolache-Klobase Festival and running the Bingo program for many years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus #2500. Frank was also the chairman of the local Blood Drive for many years as well as President of the Farmer's Co-op for many years.
Frank is survived by his son Donald and wife Kim, four grandchildren, Jeffrey Kalina and wife Sara, Ashton Kalina, Eric Buxkemper and Taylor Buxkemper, four great-grandchildren, Jace, Khloe and Gracie Tobin and Chandler Kalina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria and his two daughters, Jeanette Kalina and Karen Buxkemper.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 13, after 8 a.m. with a rosary recited at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass and rite of committal will be held at 9:30 a.m. all at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Entombment will be in the Holy Cross Mausoleum in East Bernard.
Pallbearers are Eric Buxkemper, Taylor Buxkemper, Jeffrey Kalina, Edward Vacek, Jeff Kalina, and Al Mahalitc. Honorary pallbearers are C.J. Fucik, John Kubes, Edward Schneider, Daniel Pesek, and Robert Michulka.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
