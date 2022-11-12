Juanita Delores Johnson, 84 yrs. old of Houston passed away on November 04, 2022. Juanita was born on November 11, 1937.
She survived by her son Michael Johnson and many relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m., at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation was held at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, November 11, 1:00-6:00 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
