Agnes Wendel, 91, of Wharton, passed away January 26, 2023. She was born on May 22, 1931 in Shiner to the late Charles and Rosalie Marek Jansky.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Wendel and wife Cynthia of Glen Flora, Steve Wendel of Houston and Ted Wendel of Bastrop; daughters, Gloria Bruce and husband John of Houston and Kathleen Toomes and husband Donald of Wharton; grandchildren, Jonathan Toomes and wife Andrea, Katie Velez and husband Chino, Brian Wendel, Andy Wendel and John Bruce and great-grandchildren, Crockett Toomes, Ella Toomes and Wesley Velez.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John P. Wendel and brothers, Charlie and Joseph Jansky.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 1 at Triska Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 1 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Bruce, Donald Toomes, Jonathan Toomes, Andrea Toomes and Chino Velez.
Memorial donations in memory of Agnes may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com. Services under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, TX. 77437. 979-543-3681.
