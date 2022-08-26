Bernard Wobbe, 69, of Rosenberg and formerly of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born September 26, 1952 in El Campo to the late Adolph and Margaret Baca Wobbe.
Bernie was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 1972. He married Louise Hobrecht on November 24, 1972, moved to the Rosenberg area, and began working together at Texas Instruments for many years. They spent the last 50 years raising their kids, going on numerous trips all over the states, and making memories together. He loved riding his motorcycles and ATVs, fishing, traveling to Fredricksburg to buy fresh peaches, playing pool, and driving down to different places to get his old-fashioned kolaches, jerky, and saltwater taffy. His kids and grandkids were his pride and joy, you could always count on him to be cheering them on at all their events. He took great pride in teaching his kids how to fix things around the house and work on their vehicles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd Wobbe.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise Wobbe of Rosenberg, son, Ryan Wobbe, and wife, Cara of Rosenberg. Daughter, Leann Wobbe, and spouse Marlon Mathis of Texas City. Grandchildren, Michael, Benjamin, Jake, and Gabrielle, along with many friends and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Graveside service on Saturday, August 27, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. 979. 532.3410.
