Our father, Earnest Lee Gillis, left this world on November 22, 2022 at the age of 84. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. We would love for you to come and join us in honoring his life because it was definitely an extraordinary life well lived.
Earnest is the father of Mrs. Edith Gillis Jordan, Ms. Eva Gillis, Ms. Erica Gillis, Mrs. Elaina Gillis, Mrs. Eleanor Gillis. Grandfather of Johnathan Gillis, Ashley Jordan, Natalie Jordan, Kennede Wagner, Karenton Wagner, James Phillips III.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 2, at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 811 S. Virginia St., Port Lavaca from 4 to 7 p.m.
Public Visitation will be Friday, December 2 at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home from 12 to 6 p.m.
Funeral Service, Saturday, December 3, at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church 6400 W FM 1161 Rd Spanish Camp, 10 a.m. viewing at 11 a.m. Funeral service burial to follow immediately after funeral at Camp Zion Cemetery 7272 W FM 1161, Spanish Camp.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 N East Ave. Wharton, Tx 77448.
