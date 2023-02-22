On the January 2, in the tiny town of Crystal City in West Texas, Rebecca was born to Max and Rusty Rotholz. She grew up on the Pierce ranch near Wharton with four younger brothers.
Maud, was known for the best hot cakes in Texas, German shepherds, cats, horses, a pet deer that slept on the sofa, and lots of love and fun times. She was a tiny woman, so it was always amazing what a fierce competitor and strong sportswoman she was. From barrel riding in which she went to state, to tennis, to golf, she had to excel.
Becky attended the University of Texas where she was a Tri Delt graduating with a B.Ed. in 1970 and later a Masters in Sociology from the University of Houston. She met Rodney on a blind date, at a wedding party for Brook Anne and Jerry. After a whirlwind romance, they married on the 12th of December 1970 in El Campo. They raised two sons Corby and Brian.
Her family was everything to her, her sons were her joy and granddaughter Sage was a precious gift. There were a large extended families on both sides. Her sister-in-law Brook Anne became the sister she never had, and their families grew up together. Later years were split between Houston and Galveston with deep friendships in both cities. Becky’s friendships were long and constant with her kindness being the cement that held them together.
A life well lived surely applied to Becky; giving back was her forte. She was an active member of the Junior Forum for many years, a Tri Delt long after college, holding the office of President of the Houston Alumni and serving on the Corporation Board in Austin. She also served for years serving on the International Committee of the Rodeo later becoming a Lifetime member.
Becky found her spiritual home at Chapelwood. Her faith was deep and strong as seen from the beginning with Bible studies to yearly trips to Mexico with The Mission on the Move team that was home and cared for children. So many hours serving her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents Max and Rusty Rotholz and her nephew Jesse and survived by her loving husband and caretaker extraordinaire, sons Corby, wife Lauren and their daughter Sage and Brian as well as her brothers Mike, Jimmy, Don and Lee, and their families.
A very special thanks to her caregivers Madonna, Gail and Sherry and her nurse Emily.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 23 in the Chapel at Chapelwood Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, TX 77024.
In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Chapelwood Methodist to “support mission work in Tapachula with Missions on the Move.”
Commented