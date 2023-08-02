Juanita Elizabeth Chudalla went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior and her late husband, Ernest Chudalla on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on December 10, 1933 to Jesse Blazer and Gladys Davis and was later adopted and raised by Gladys and Hal Hix in Nashville.
On a trip to Texas, she met Ernest Chudalla and two weeks later they married on December 19, 1954 in Wharton. They raised their two children, Debbie and Hal on the family farm in Burr. Juanita and Ernest owned and operated various small businesses. All while Juanita served her community by being the first female on the Boling Independent School District School Board, a member of the Wharton County Child Welfare Board and her church. Juanita and Ernest loved to travel with their RV all around the United States and Canada. They were members of the Rice Belt Good Sam’s RV Group. They played cards and dominos hours upon hours.
Juanita was united in heaven with her husband, Ernest Chudalla, father and mother Hal and Gladys Hix, grandson, Dustin Chudalla and granddaughter, Renee Hinze. She leaves behind her children, Debbie and Carl Hinze and Hal and Donna Chudalla. Her grandchildren, Travis and Kelley Hinze, Scott and Phyllis Hinze, Sarah and Josh Shaffer and Miranda Chudalla. Along with great-grandchildren, Lannie, Tatum, Case, Carter, Gracie, Hunter, Heath, Hayes, Ty, Caden, Hailey, Jace, Jackson and Kaylie.
Pallbearers: Hal Chudalla, Josh Shaffer, Jackson Hodge, Charles Krueger, Scott Hinze, and Ty Smitley. Honorary pallbearers: Rice Belt Good Sam’s members, 88 and Canasta Club members.
Visitation was held on Monday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, August 1 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Debbie Cenko officiating. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
