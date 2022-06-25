Willie Donald McCart, age 83, of Snellville, GA and Wharton passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Chester McCart and Mildred Jane McCart.
He is survived by his wife, Mimi McCart of Wharton; daughter, Cindy Rice (Neal) of Snelville, GA; step-son Guy Shelton (Sherry) of Lane City; grandchildren, Brooke Domel (Jody) of East Bernard and Austin Shelton of El Campo; great-grandchildren, Ty Jake Domel and Reagin Domel; his brother Roger McCart (Ela) of Monroe and two nephews.
Willie served his country with the 25th Infantry Division. He loved to worship his savior and was a member of Iago Federated Church in Boling-Iago. He was a long-time member of Snelville Masonic Lodge #99. He recently received his 65-year membership in the IBEW Local Union #84. Willie loved traveling the traveling the United States working as a lineman. He had so much love for his family and friends. Willie was kind hearted and always happy helping others.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Willie Donald McCart will held on Wednesday, June 29, 2:00 p.m. at Iago Federated Church in Boling-Iago, Tx.
