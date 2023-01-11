Crawford Franklin Boyd, proud son of Glen Flora, Wharton and Houston, crossed over on December 26, 2022.
Having reached his goal of age 95, but finding himself in care following a bad fall, he was ready and at peace.
He lived a long & full life, including two successful careers, his beloved longhorn ranch, and his large, loving family.
Crawford is survived by his daughter Barbara Boyd McAfee, grandchildren Kate and Kent McAfee, Daniel and Brian Boyd, great-grandchildren Owen and Abby Boyd; nieces Jane Boyd Heineman, Lyndell Hull Giffenig and family, Jennifer Copeland
Hart and family, nephews Smoot Hull and family, Jonathan and Claude Copeland, and families; and by many dear friends.
Crawford was pre-deceased by his wife Nancy Boyd, son Frank Boyd, niece Frances Boyd Messer and nephew Bolton Hull.
