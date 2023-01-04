Doris Jeanne Whitsett, age 94, of Wharton, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, in a Wharton care center. She was born on October 23, 1928, in Chuquicamata, Chile to Arthur Gordon and Doris Dotson Bard.
Jeanne was raised in Chile and attended school there before graduating from high school in New Mexico. She attended and graduated from Texas Woman’s University. She married William Hayden “Roy” Whitsett on August 23, 1950, in El Paso. After raising a family, Jeanne earned her teaching degree. She taught English and Spanish for 20 years, mostly at Wharton High School. She was an avid reader and loved gardening. She loved volunteering at the St. Thomas Thrift Store and participating in church activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy on November 20, 2008, after 58 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Gordon Bard and his wife, Ruth.
Jeanne is survived by her children, William Hayden Whitsett, Jr. and wife, Maria of Marble Falls, Allison Mayhugh and husband, Joel of Fulshear and Laura Smith and husband, Kyle of El Campo; grandchildren, Erin Young and husband, Brant, Megan Baker and husband, Scott, Joseph Whitsett, Collin Whitsett and Stuart Mayhugh along with her great grandchildren, Greyson Young, Clayton Young, Brady Baker, and Brooks Baker.
At the end of her life, Jeanne was blessed by the loving care of Mary Taylor, Sherri Ephran, Shawn Jones, Victoria Hernandez, Hannah Waddy and Nurse Practitioner, Valerie Cheatham, as well as the entire team at her assisted living facility, Sodalis Wharton.
Services will be held Saturday January 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Donations may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or Wharton County Library.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
