Enedina Castellano, 81, of Wharton went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2023 at a Sugar Land hospital. She was born on May 6, 1941 in Sejita, Texas to the late Trino and Isidra Gonzales Cruz.
Enedina was raised in the Realitos area and attended school there. Growing up on the ranch, Enedina learned to love horses and learned trick riding. Enedina married Ramiro Castellano on March 28, 1960. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2012.
As a young girl, Enedina loved the ranch life, shooting and riding horses daily. Later she developed a love for baseball, always watching the Little League World Series. She worked at the Dairy Mart for many years before working for Wharton ISD in food service at the Junior High. Enedina was proud of her children and great-grandchildrens accomplishments. She will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Octavio and Joel Cruz.
Enedina is survived by her daughter, Annie Castellano Rios and husband Willie of Seguin, sons, Ramiro Castellano, Jr. and wife Christine and Genaro Castellano and wife Erica of Wharton, grandchildren, Whitney Pierce and Miller, Denae Rivera and Julian, Britney Cartwright and Richard, Nicolas Biggerstaff and Ashley, Ramira Castellano and Elijah, Ramiro Castellano, Allie Rios, Willie Rios, IV, John and Star Castellano, Ryan and Angel Castellano, and Mia Castellano, great- grandchildren, Luke, Aubrey, Teagan, Barrett and E. Cruz Ramos on the way, siblings, Melly Castellano, Emelda Escamilla, Isidra Martinez, Benji Cruz, Angie Cross, Trino Cruz, Jr., Gilbert Cruz, and Roy Cruz.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton, with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers include Willie Rios, IV, Ramiro Castellano, John Castellano, Ryan Castellano, Geraldo Martinez and Nicolas Biggerstaff.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
