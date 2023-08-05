Edward Gordon Sr., went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on August 3, 2023. He was a member of Mother Zion Baptist Church. He was born on October 3, 1932 to the parents of Nellie and Lula William Gordon.
Mr. Gordon worked and retired as a pipefitter for Gulf State Tube. Upon retirement returned to the love of his life raising cattle and baling hay. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife Mary Gordon and children Edward Gordon, Jr., Lula Gordon, and Patty Gordon. Along with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all, for the prayers and gifts received. A private family graveside service to follow.
