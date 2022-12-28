Dolores G. Delgado passed into the arms of the Lord peacefully on December 24, 2022, at an Eagle Lake care facility. She was born on January 5, 1929, to the late Fermin Gallegos-Olvera and Juanita Arellano in Rosebud, TX.
Dolores was a lifelong resident of the Wharton, TX area where she spent her days raising her family and taking care of others. She was married to her love, Manuel Delgado on October 25, 1947, and they remained married until the time of his passing on July 21, 2015. Dolores is fondly remembered by her family for enjoying puzzles, window shopping, going camping and caring for her flower beds. But her #1 favorite thing to do was reading the bible.
Dolores is survived by her children Stella Rodriguez and her husband Robert of Eagle Lake, Manuel Delgado Jr and his wife Sharron of Michigan, Gilbert Delgado of Ohio, Zeke Delgado of Eagle Lake, Gloria Villalvos of Ohio, Deborah Delgado of Montana, Joe Delgado and his wife Darlene of Michigan, Dolores Delgado of California, Sylvia Castillo and her husband Arthur of Point Venture, TX, Christine Delgado of Louisiana, Rex Delgado and his wife Holly of Minnesota, Joseph Villalovos of Wharton and Heather Delgado of Wharton. She is also survived by her sisters Rebecca Reyes and Rachel Alvarado and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and her siblings Mary Garcia, Ruth Gallegos, Ruth Contreras, Elizabeth Lerma, Sara Vasques, Samuel, Ruben, Gamneal, Margarito, Eunice Alvarado, Benjamin, Jonathan and Levi.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday December 30, 2022 from 12:30 – 2:00 P.M. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Religious service to begin at 2pm. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488, (979) 532-3410.
