Theopia Williams, age 91, of Brookshire, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Theopia was born on November 30, 1931 in Wharton to Walter and Gertrude Shanklin.
Theopia leaves special memories with her loving and devoted daughters, Barbara Calhoun and Tenia Derbigny along with a host of many relatives and friends.
Viewing was Friday, September 8, 12–6 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Service is as follows: Saturday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m., held at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1318 Franklin, Brookshire, TX. Burial will be at Peach Creek Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Ave.
Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
