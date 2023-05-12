Andrea Perales Salazar, 82, of Wharton, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on May 11, 2023. She was born on January 23, 1941 in Ga
nado, TX to the late Esteban Perales and Cirtla Rodriguez Perales.
Andrea attended schools in Ganado. She worked in housekeeping most of her life. Andrea loved Bingo, football squares and playing her lottery tickets. She loved to watch football especially her team the Dallas Cowboys. She married Pedro Salazar and together they raised four children, Delores “Byrd”, Irma, Jerry and Phil. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro, sisters, Angelina Gonzales and Carmen Perales and daughter-in-law, Julie Salazar.
Left to mourn her loss are her children, Delores “Byrd” Salazar and wife, Carrie Grigar of Hungerford; Irma Salazar of Santa Fe, Jerry Salazar and wife, Carolyn of Bay City and Phil Salazar and wife, Dolores of Wharton; sisters, Elvira Salazar, Dolores Rodriguez and Mary Aguilar; brothers, John Perales, Domingo Perales and Victor Perales; grandchildren, Ryan “Slim” Salazar and Stephanie, James Newman, Sean Newman and Shannon Newman, Henry Salazar, Jr., Jerry Salazar, Jr., Kimberly and Kelsey Salazar; Stacey Grigar and Nicholas Grigar and wife, Miranda; great grandchildren, Elilah Salazar, NayEli Garza, Isabella Salazar and Oliver Grigar. Along with many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15 starting at 5 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Father Samuel Appiassi officiating. The rite of Burial and Committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Booling Hwy, Boling, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.