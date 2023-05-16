Clyde E. Hill, 76, of East Bernard passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in an Eagle Lake care center. He was born on July 4, 1946 in East Bernard, Texas to the late Joseph Clyde and Ethel Bartay Hill.
Clyde was raised in the Rosenberg area and graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School. He later attended Wharton Junior College and Sam Houston State University. He married Betty Jean Phillips on August 15, 1970 in Pattison. Clyde worked at Nalco chemical as a manager for many years. He was an avid reader , loved traveling and spending time with his grandchildren, shooting waterfowl and just being outdoors.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Betty Hill of East Bernard, sister, Jean Hedrick of South Carolina, daughter, Susan E. Hill McPaul and husband, Bo of East Bernard, son, David Edward Hill of Brookshire and grandchildren, Gabby and Jack McPaul.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
