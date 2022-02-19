Our beloved Donald Raymond Erdelt, age 72, joined our Lord Jesus Christ in his Heavenly Kingdom on February 15, 2022.
Don was born on September 24, 1949 in Wharton. He was a graduate of Wharton High School and attended Sam Houston State University for his undergraduate studies in chemistry and biology. He attended Texas A&M University for his graduate studies in education. Don served on the Wharton ISD school board for 15 years. He began working for TexasGulf Sulphur Company in Newgulf, Texas as an analytical chemist and remained with the company through multiple mergers for 45 years ending his career as a senior adviser of land and environment for Nutrien. Don was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for cooking, woodworking, and bird watching. He enjoyed sharing his love of science with his children and grandchildren. He was eager to learn and to share the knowledge he gained with others. Don had a great sense of humor and was known for making others laugh.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Pete and Mary Annie Erdelt and his brother, Norbert Erdelt.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 44 years, Mary Agnes Erdelt; his children, Erik Clinton Erdelt and wife Lauren, Lucas Gunnar Erdelt and wife Erika; grandchildren, Adelyn Marie Erdelt, Layna Elise Erdelt, Clara Ann Erdelt, and Ethan Henry Erdelt; sister Joyce Gerard and husband Louis, brother Charles Erdelt and wife Mary Ann and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2011 Briar Lane, Wharton. A Rosary will be recited that evening at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Internment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, nephews, and close friends.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.