Bonnie Jo Cheney, age 53, passed away June 28th, 2023 from sudden illness. Born June 17, 1970 to Brad and Joanna Nelson in Houston, she was their only child.
Bonnie Jo grew up in her parents Hardware store where she learned how to be Miss Fix-It for all her home projects, like painting her cabinets Navy Blue in a day surprising Ron when he got home from work. She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Houston growing up, the same church her mother grew up in, and the church that she later married her husband Ron in. Some of her favorite childhood memories from growing up were duck hunting trips with her dad, road trips with her parents, and family dinners at her grandmothers where everyone came.
She married Ron Cheney May 18, 1991 and they had two daughters; Emily Jean Cheney Bridwell and Kate Lynn Cheney.
Bonnie Jo and Ron moved to Boling in the fall of 1997 where they raised their two little girls. She was a stay at home mother till the girls were mostly grown, then she and Ron bought the Burr Country Store and Grill in 2013 and ran it until her retirement in 2021. It didn't take long till the regulars became the dearest friends to her. Bonnie loved getting to sit down with folks as they ate, getting to know them and their families, and having a community she could call her own. Even closer were the people who worked for her, they became family. During this time she also ran the cafe's at two of the car auctions her husband worked at where she met two of her closest friends Bernard Johnson and Carolyn Jones. During her retirement she spent her time with loved ones as much as she could. From Margarita Mondays, trips to Bandera, Bunco nights, relaxing and catching some sun by the pool with Ron, traveling the world with her daughter Kate, helping Emily with her fish aquarium endeavors, and spending time with her mom tracing their family tree together.
She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family with everything she had. She loved going to the beach, traveling, camping, taking her girls to museums and aquariums, tagging along on Ron's hunting trips, discovering fossils whenever in the desert, antiquing, gardening, and most of all her family.
Bonnie Jo was preceded in death by her father Bradley Nelson. She is survived by her mother Joanna Nelson, husband Ron Cheney, daughter Emily Bridwell and husband Aaron, daughter Kate Cheney, and a menagerie of cats.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6 after 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
