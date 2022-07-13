Lambert Stavena, Jr., 56, of Wharton passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in a Matagorda hospital.  He was born on April 10,1966 in Wharton to the late Lambert Stavena, Sr. and Joy Koonce Stavena.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.  A Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.     

Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488.  (979) 532-3410.

A full obituary will follow

To plant a tree in memory of Lambert Stavena, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.