Lambert Stavena, Jr., 56, of Wharton passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in a Matagorda hospital. He was born on April 10,1966 in Wharton to the late Lambert Stavena, Sr. and Joy Koonce Stavena.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
A full obituary will follow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.