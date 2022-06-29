Tammy Boston, 52, of Wharton born Feb 27, 1970 departed this life and gained her heavenly wings on June 21, 2022. To commemorate her, a Celebration of Life Service was held Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at New Faith Church in Wharton, with same-day visitation at the church starting at 1 p.m. Tammy was laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
