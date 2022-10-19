Cornelius Ray Craft, Sr. age 74 yrs. old of Houston, TX. passed away October 11, 2022. Mr. Craft was born on December 06, 1947 in El Campo to London J. Craft and Ruthie Mae Boston.
Ray is survived by his son, Cornelius Ray Craft, Jr., daughter, Bridget Patterson, brothers, Herbert Craft, Andrew Craft; sisters, Jerry Ann Allen, Linda Joyce Judie and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m., held at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Friday, October 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 am.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 979.532-3602.
