  Mattie Mae Bruno, age 52, born on February 15, 1970, passed away September 28, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, October 8, visitation will be 9 a.m.  - 11 a.m. Funeral service will be held at MLK Church of Christ, 1908 MLK Blvd, Wharton, TX. Repast immediately following at Abell St C/O/C Annex Bldg. at 501 Abell St. 