Marcus Longoria passed from this world to be with the Lord on Friday, May 6, 2022 in El Campo following a lengthy illness. Marcus was born on December 10, 1950 in Boling to Mamie Silvas and the late Frank Longoria.
Marcus married Carmen Llanes on November 16, 1975. He started working at Dow Chemical then at the Conoco Phillips Refinery in Sweeny where he retired with 29 years of service. When he had free time, Marcus pursued his passion for training racehorses, volunteering at the Wharton County Fair as a Fair Director, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play on sports teams
Marcus is survived by his mother, Mamie Silvas, wife, Carmen, sons; Mark, and Phillip (Chandra) Longoria, brother, Refugio Silvas, Jr., niece, Stephanie, sister, Rosa Morris (Michael) and Chastity Norris, Yvette Simmons and Megan Morris Egenti, brother, George Silvas (Stacey), niece Shannon Haltom, nephew George Jr., and; sister, Diana Rodriguez, niece, Leticia Delgado, sister, Gloria Duncan (Mark), nephews; Shane and Christian, brother, Gilbert Silvas (Brenda), niece and nephew Ashley and Kyler. Brother, Leroy Longoria (Mary Alice), nieces; Deserae, Lee Marie, Katrina and Susie, brothers Larry Longoria, Ricky Longoria and niece, Francesca, brother, Henry Longoria (Mary), nephew and niece Henry Jr. and Crystal.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral on Tuesday, May 10 beginning at 9:30 a.m., Church rosary at 10:30 a.m., and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.