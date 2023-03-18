Howard J. Patton passed into the arms of the Lord on January 8, 2023, just 22 days short of his 100th birthday, at his Wharton residence. Howard was born on January 30, 1923, in Mt. Morris, NY to the late Edward Patton & Carolyn Hampton.
Howard proudly served his country in World War II in the U.S. Army. Where he earned his honorable discharge. On May 15, 1966, Howard married the love of his life, Mary, and they remained married until her death in 2013. Together they resided in Wharton area. During his time in Wharton, Howard owned and operated the Ace Hardware store until he & Mary retired in 2008. He will fondly be remembered for loving to watch football and sip on an occasional Jamison Whiskey.
Howard is survived by his children Howard Joseph Patton Jr., and William Edward Patton, both of New York State, his dear personal friends and caretakers Tina Jarvela, Skip Jarvela, Jake Jarvela, Ryley Shoppa, Betty Flores, his niece Hope Svaboda, 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary and daughter’s Janet and Marla.
Howard and Mary were laid to rest together on Friday, March 17 at 11:30 a.m. precisely at the Houston National Veterans Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army.
