Rudolph Anton Vrana Jr. was born on September 21,1955 in Taylor and passed away on April 29, 2022 in Pearland. Visitation will be held at Wharton Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 3 between 5-8 p.m. with Rosary to start at 7. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home and precede to the graveside service in Beasley. Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
