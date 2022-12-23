Mary Sue Humberson, 93, of Boling, born September 1, 1929 to A.T. and Mary Ann Mann in Wharton, went home to her heavenly Father, December 18, 2022.
She passed from natural causes, with family by her side. Mary Sue graduated Valedictorian of Wharton High School, and went on to marry Jerry Humberson with whom she had five children, Billy Glenn, Jerry Mann, George Hollis, Jeffrey Scott and Dana Diane Humberson.
