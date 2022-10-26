John Joseph Kramr passed away peacefully at his residence on October 19, 2022, at the age of 94. John was born June 8, 1928, to the late William and Mary (Jurajda) Kramr.
He began his agricultural career at the age of 5 picking cotton in his dad’s fields and gathering the eggs daily so his mom could cook breakfast. This proved to develop his love for farming. His formal education began at Muldoon School and then transferred to East Bernard ISD where he graduated in 1945. During his adult life, he and his brother Joe farmed with their father as William Kramr and Sons. Later Joe and John farmed as Kramr Brothers raising cotton, corn, milo, and rice. They also ventured into grass farming. John retired from farming at the age of 88. John served in the United States Army for four years reaching the rank of Corporal. Following his military service, he traveled to Europe to visit his cousin, Frank Kramr. On this trip, he met the love of his life, Ann (Way) Kramr. They were married on November 24, 1956. They settled in East Bernard on the family farm where they raised their four children, Sharon, David, Ricky, and Chris.
John served his community and church for many years. He served the East Bernard ISD as school board president for 12 years. He was active in his church throughout his entire life. He served as President of ST. Wenceslaus KJT Society No. 40 for 10 years, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and he was a lecturer for the Czech mass with Monsignor Kukral. He enjoyed attending and cooking for the Methodist Men’s Community Breakfast for many years. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 226 where he served as Commander for two terms.
John enjoyed traveling with family and friends; making trips to Europe with Johnny and Martha Viktorin, camping in Colorado with Darryl and Marilyn Powers, spending time at the Viktorins’ Blanco Deer Camp, hunting in Sheridan with his sons, and traveling to England to visit Ann’s family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Benjamin, William, Willie, Joe, Isabel, and grandson, Jonathan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; children: Sharon and Rich Sabo, David Kramr, Ricky and Rhonda Kramr, and Chris and Samantha Kramr. Grandchildren: Adam, Megan, Stephanie, Catherine, Nicholas, Cameron, Victoria, and Brandon. Great-grandchildren: Wells, Rocky, and Lyla.
Visitation was Tuesday, October 25 starting at 5 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Wednesday, October 26 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Charles Otsiwah officiating. A Rite of Committal and entombment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in East Bernard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Holy Cross Catholic Church, PO Box 1325, East Bernard. TX 77435.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.