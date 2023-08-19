Johnnie Wayne Byrd, 82, of El Campo and formerly of Boling passed away on August 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 3, 1941, to the late Johnnie W. and Eunice Menely Byrd in Muldoon, Fayette County, Texas.
Johnnie Wayne was raised in Flatonia and Van Vleck, most of his younger years. He started working at the age of 18 in the oilfield. Shortly after, he met and married Darlene Bearrick on July 21, 1962. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2020. They were members of First Baptist Church of Pledger for over 60 years. Johnnie loved working in the oilfields and started his own business, Boling Well Service. He enjoyed deer hunting, camping with family, and traveling to Branson, MS. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his infant brother, Thomas Byrd.
Johnnie Wayne is survived by his daughters, Margaret Bearb of Sugar Land and Kathy Bennetsen and husband, Timmy of Wharton, brother, Dwayne Byrd and wife, Susan of Halletsville, grandchildren, Amy Lara and husband, Justin, Ashley Poncik and husband, Dustin, Justin Hlavinka and wife, Skye, Brittany Acklin and husband, Shawn, Tyler Bennetsen, Taylor Bennetsen and Cody Bennetsen, great-grandchildren, Brelynn Galvez, Toni Galvez, Brooklynn Galvez, Jaelynn Lara, Jordan Lara, Nolan Poncik, Presley Poncik, Tate Poncik, Everly Hlavinka, Madison Acklin , Braxton Acklin, Ava Bennetsen, Paisley Bennetsen and Hollyn Bennetsen and many friends.
Visitation will be held between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 19 at 10 a.m. also at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 5515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488.979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.