Ronald W. Chaka was born August 1, 1948 in Newgulf to Edmund and Zora Klatt Chaka and departed this life at his home on May 5, 2022.
Ron graduated Boling High School, attended Texas A&M and the University of Houston, where he graduated. He was an Aggie sports fan all of his life.
He earned his Eagle Scout Award. He really enjoyed scouting as both a youth and as an adult. He enjoyed golf and attending high school and college sports with his family. He especially enjoyed going to Astros games in Colt Stadium while the Astrodome was being built, the Astrodome and Minute Maid Park. He served and promoted scouting as an adult leader in several capacities, including Scoutmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, working at El Rancho Cima, working at The National Jamboree and attending NOAC and Philmont. As a scout leader, he was conferred several honors, including Vigil Honor and the Silver Beaver.
Ron served his country through the National Guardand enjoyed jump school. He was a big fan of Darth Vader. As a family, we like Star Wars, but Ron favored the original trilogy because of Darth Vader. His kids and grandkids could always make him happy on his birthday with a new Darth Vader piece for his collection.
In 1971, Ron married Katherine Cowart. They were married over 50 years. They had three children; Travis (wife Leslie) Chaka of Boling, Ashley (husband Aaron) Velez of Aiken, South Carolina and Brittney (husband Miguel) Chaka of Wharton.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by three brothers: James (wife Rilla) Chaka, Sidney (wife Cynthia) Chaka and Thomas Chaka (fiancée Michelle). He had ten grandchildren; Shayelynn Christene Chaka, Mason Tiag Chaka (fiancée Camryn), Merek Andrew Chaka (wife Shelby), Blaze Noah Rayne Chaka, Danika Belle Campos, Grayson Aleckzander Chaka, Liahona Zayin Velez, Brynnlee Abigayle Chaka, Asher Ryan Solis and Shadrach Ramon Solis. He was also survived by one great-grandchild, Marilynn Fay Chaka.
Thank you to all the doctors, Houston Hospice, family and friends for the support shown.
Memorial services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1906 Briar Lane, Wharton, Texas on Saturday, May 21 at 12 noon. At Ron’s request, good food will follow the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.