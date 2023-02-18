Ruben Lopez Jr., 81 of Alvin, Texas, was called home by our Heavenly Father Thursday, February 9, 2023. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Ruben was born in New Gulf and was a lifetime resident of Alvin. He retired from Monsanto Chemical after 22 years of service. He was an entrepreneur, owning four gas stations and owned and operated Ruben’s Wrecker Service. He devoted his spare time helping the community, specifically the Alvin Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, Alvin Fire Dept., and many other community organizations. He then spent the remainder of his years traveling the world, living the retirement life as a Winter Texan, being
a Popo and working in the cattle business at his ranch in Gonzales County. Ruben was of the Catholic faith and member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruben Lopez Sr. and Francisca Ybarra Lopez. Siblings, Juan Jose Lopez, Edward Lopez, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Reyna Garza. Granddaughters, Erica Yvette and Connie Marie. In-laws Feliz and Alejandrina Ocanas, Eduardo Ocanas, Henry Ocanas, Estolio Ocanas, Josie Ocanas, Arnold Garza, Alex Mosqueda, Esperanza Cano, Robert Villarreal, Lillian Ramirez and Genaro Ocanas.
Ruben is survived by the love of his life and wife of 59 years Connie Lopez. Their love began after meeting at a family wedding in New Gulf in 1962. They later married on November 30,1963 and began their journey together.
Ruben and Connie raised five children who intern cared for him during his last days. Debra Crody (Dave), Ruben Lopez III (Tomasa), Michael Lopez (MeLisha) Cynthia Garcia (Robert) Patricia Cantu (Valenten).
Siblings; Daniel Lopez (Isabelle), Rebecca Villarreal, Terri Lopez Seward (Alex) and Raul Ramirez. In-laws Felix Ocanas (Irma), Elbert Ocanas (Jane) Manuela Ocanas, Joe Ocanas (Noelia), Lupita Mosquaeda, Tina Pena (Larry), 21 grandchildren; Jennifer, Ricky (Kayla), Eric, Thomas (Breona), Amanda (Bryan), Ruben (Karyn), Orlando (Arlene), Robby (Bianca), Madeline, Adam, Landon, Lauren (Cameron), Lance (Destiny), Andrew (Candace) Camren, Ricky (Amanda) Valenten Jr, Kristal (Trey) Alex, Valerie, Leticia and Maddy. 34 great-grandchildren; Erica, Gage, Kelli, Avery, Harley, Ricky, Eric Jr., Joseph, Mariah, Elena, Brystol, Brooklyn, Quinn, Keegan, Tye, Parker, Raydon, Ace, Bowen, Ellisyn, Emery, Easton, Aubrey, Nikko, Carli, Bodie, Roman, Royce, Reya, Lela, Tessa, Valenora, Noah and Cole. One great-great grandchild A’loni. 11 Godchildren; Roxie Patton, David Flores, Daniel David Lopez, Leticia Cuellar, Larry Ocanas, Stacy Evans, Carissa Torres, Ty Turnbo, Ricky Chapa, Robert Chapa and Diana Morales. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Ruben created a legacy that will carry on his strong work ethic and love of life. His favorite words were “You gotta think, work hard, and do good!”
Visitation was held Thursday, February 16, at 6-9:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Alvin. A Rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m..
A funeral mass and visitation was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin at 11 a.m. with Holy Mass beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 17. Burial was immediately following at South Park Cemetery 1310 N. Main St. Pearland, Texas 77581.
Arrangements under the direction of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 8706 Almeda Genoa Road Houston Texas 77075. 713/991-9000.
