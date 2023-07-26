Beverly Ann Simmons expired Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29 from 10-10:55 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. both services will be held at Abiding Faith BC 15376 Fondren Rd Missouri City, Texas 77489. Rev. Bobby R. Morgan officiating. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Troy B. Smith Professional Services 9013 Scott St Houston, Texas 77051. 713-734-8769.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hungerford collision injures two, one airlifted
- Woman indicted in family shooting
- Randy (Rodney) Lynn Hayes
- Most wanted Wharton man faces 10 years
- Boling baseball honored with top awards
- John Castillo, Jr.
- Wharton senior receives Lone Star FFA Degree
- German pen-pal meets Texan after 40-year friendship
- Beverly Ann Simmons
- Wanda White
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.