Anthony Peter Martinovic, age 82, passed away peacefully April 18, 2023, in Sugar Land, Texas.
Anthony was born on January 28, 1941, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He came to the United States in 1959 and worked at Rockefeller Center in New York City. He moved to Canajoharie, NY to raise a family and has three children. He worked several years for General Electric in Schenectady and became a Machinist. He later moved to Texas and worked several jobs until he opened his own machine shop in Wharton, TJ Machine Shop. He was a member at Catholic Church in Canajoharie in New York.
His interests included singing, traveling, hunting, fishing and visiting the casinos. He enjoyed spending time with his step-grandchildren, Travis, Charles and Preston Acosta.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina Martinovic of Hawaii and Elizabeth Martinovic of Upstate New York; his step-daughter, Monica Acosta and husband Bill and his long-time friends, Frank and Martha Scolaro, who held a very special place that was near and dear to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony P. Martinovic Jr. and Josie Martinovic, his wife who he married in 1984.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 at El Bethel Pentecostal Church in El Campo with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Scoliosis Foundation. (www.scoliosis.org/donate)
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangement are under Triska Funeral Home, 614 Merchant, El Campo, Tx 77473. 979-543-3681.
