Alphonse Johnny Sitka (A.J. Sitka), age 79, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Oakbend hospital following a brief illness. He was born June 6, 1943 in Wharton to Alphonse and Ella Jurena Sitka.
A.J. was a Wharton High School graduate and attended WCJC. He married Margaret Lobpries on April 4, 1981 in Wharton. A.J. was employed with Dow Chemical for many years as a chemical operator. He enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, going to car shows with his 1930 Ford, riding his custom trike around town, hunting, and eating sweets.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Sitka, children, John Shea Sitka of Wharton, Leigh Ann Schlitzkus and husband, Clint “Hammer” of Damon, Kelly Matula and husband, Bryan of Needville, Kara Lockley of Wharton, Kristen Cranek of Wharton, and Kyle Cranek and wife, Evelyn of Columbus; sisters, Marion Kolojaco of Houston and Delores Dolezal of Lake Jackson, brothers, Larry Sitka and wife, Amanda of Wharton, Leon Sitka and wife, Deloris of League City, and sister-in-law, Margo Sitka, and his precious grandchildren, Kyla Lockley, Mari Cardenas and husband, Mason, Kylie Driskell and husband, Bradley, Kody Matula, Kole Matula, Makenzie Patterson, Allie Cranek, Raeleigh and Kylynn Schlitzkus.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus hall in Wharton from 12 until 4 p.m., giving friends and family a time to tell stories and share memories with the family while sharing a meal.
If desiring, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.3410.
