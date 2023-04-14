Raymond (Ray) Henry Linseisen died April 7, 2023 surrounded by his family. Ray was born February 12, 1937 in Waller, Texas to Josef Linseisen and Katharina Huber Linseisen, both German immigrants. The fourth of ten children, he is predeceased by Rosemary, Dorothy, Frieda, Edward and survived by Frank, John, Carl, James, and Leroy. Born into a house with no electricity, water or plumbing, he exited an I-phone using world traveler.
He graduated from Waller High School in 1955 and from Texas A&M in 1959 with a degree in Agricultural Education. He was a proud member of the Wharton County Texas A&M club and will be called to muster on April 21st.
He worked in agricultural chemical sales until settling in Wharton in 1979 to start his career as a State Farm agent. After retiring from the insurance business, he spent 10 years as a FEMA contractor helping communities recover after natural disasters.
Ray is survived by the love of his life and bride of nearly 61 years Annette DeCuir Linseisen, five children – Katrine Linseisen (Roger Williams), Rose Linseisen (Kevin Rarey), Jo Ann Linseisen (Andy Pozsgay), Paul Linseisen (Kristen Landry), Missy Hochstetler (Daniel Hochstetler), eight grandchildren – Jackson Williams (Missy Neighbors), Aleksandra Janhunen (Jesus Carrasco), Eleanor Janhunen, Mitchell Williams (Anneliese Allgeyer), Megan Schmelter (Alex Schmelter), Castiel Hochstetler, Logan Hochstetler, Lucas Hochstetler, and two great-grandchildren – Arthur and Isaac Carrasco Janhunen.
He lived a life of service to his community, his faith, and his family – all while solving the problems of our world one coffee stop at a time.
Ray cared deeply for Wharton and its people, serving on the City Council, the Chamber of Commerce, the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, and the Wharton County Recovery Team. He was also a dedicated member of the Lion’s Club and Boy Scouts of America.
He attended Holy Family Catholic Church for over 40 years, serving for many years on the Parish Council, and Fellowship. Ray was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
But most importantly, Ray was devoted to his family. From major life transitions, like graduations and weddings, to the smaller but meaningful moments of holiday meals, visiting his loved ones no matter how long the journey, or offering wise counsel when asked, he was always there to express his love.
He leaves behind a deep and lasting legacy. We will miss his optimistic outlook, his pragmatic streak, and his playful persistence.
His funeral mass will be held May 20 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic church in Wharton with private interment at a later date. If you would like to donate in his honor, please consider Wharton County Recovery Team, Holy Family Catholic Church, or Wharton County A & M Club Scholarship Program.
