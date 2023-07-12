Elward Ephran, Sr, 85, of Wharton born Nov 1, 1937 received his freedom pass July 4. In his honor, a visitation will be held Friday, July 14, 4-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Elward’s Celebration of life service will be Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. at New Faith Church. Burial at Wharton City Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 519 E Emily St., Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-2715.
