Nancy Lea Melton, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the age of 63. She was born in San Antonio on October 29, 1959, to the late James (Jim) Stafford and Annie Stafford.
Nancy was a beloved PE teacher, coach, drill team director, personal trainer, water aerobics instructor, swimming lessons teacher, and mentor to so many. She was employed by Jackson County Hospital District Wellness Center. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Melton; her daughter, Lea Melton; son, Doug Melton (Kristina); and grandson, Waylon Lee Melton. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Emmy Lou.
Nancy is also survived by her dear friends, Nancy Brisco, Liz Billington Loocke, Dorothy Johnson, Lisa Porche, Jeannie Smith, David Brehm, Carol Ann Lee, Jeannie Hale, Lisa Freese, Jalene Wuthrich, Sandy Kohleffel, Antoinette Spurlin, Lynne Kartsotis, Lois Ann Drushel, Ann Farris, Mary Jo Poole, Raenice Kucera, Sylvia Balentine, the Folmar family, the Brehm family, the Riley family cousins, and her Water Aerobics Class. Nancy cherished the bond that she shared with each of these friends, as she considered them the family that she was able to choose for herself.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Annie Stafford.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, January 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the Jackson County Retired School Personnel Scholarship Fund, c/o Linda Reaves, P.O. Box 1037, Edna, Texas 77957 or to Jackson County Cares, P.O. Box 241, Edna, Texas 77957.
Arrangements were under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home, 900 Navidad Edna, TX 77957. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com.
